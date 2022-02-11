Journalists working with UN detained in Afghanistan

'Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul'

Two journalists working with the United Nations were detained along with several Afghan workers, the organization's refugee agency said on Friday.

"Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul," the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees agency (UNHCR) said in a tweet.

"We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others," it said, adding it would not provide any further information.

UN agencies employ journalists to report on their work around the world.

The National Directorate of Security, the Taliban administration's security and intelligence agency, said it didn't have any information on the matter.

"We have no information about them, when and where they have disappeared, we haven't reached any information yet; we are trying to find information," said NDS spokesperson Khalil Hamraz, adding the directorate was in touch with the interior ministry about the issue, according to Reuters.

There was no indication of what prompted the detentions.

Earlier this month, two Afghan journalists detained by the Taliban were released after pressure from the United Nations.

Foreign nations refuse to recognize the Taliban-led administration. However, they have ramped up engagement, attempting to avert a humanitarian crisis stemming from an economy stalled by sanctions.