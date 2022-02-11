Iran 'never' puts hope in nuclear talks, Raisi says

Hardliner's speech interrupted by cries 'Death to America,' 'Death to Israel'

Iran "never" pins hope on the talks ongoing in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday.

The negotiations between the Islamic Republic and world powers were halted at the end of last month for diplomats to return to their capitals to get further instructions.

The resumption comes after parties in recent weeks cited progress in seeking to revive the Obama-era accord that was supposed to prevent Iran from acquiring an atomic bomb.

"We put our hopes on the east, west, north, south of our country and never have any hope in Vienna and New York," Raisi said in a speech commemorating the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raisi, a hardliner, said that Iran's "foreign policy is balanced. Looking toward the West has made the country's relations unbalanced, we need to look at all countries and capacities in the world, especially our neighbors.”

His speech was frequently interrupted by chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel," trademark slogans of the revolution that ousted the US-backed Shah.