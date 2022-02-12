US seizes Afghan billions for 9/11 compensation, Afghan aid

22.8 million Afghans, just over half of the population, are facing acute food insecurity

US President Joe Biden signed an order Friday enabling banks to seize $7 billion in Afghan assets, with the money to be split between aid relief to Afghanistan and compensation for families of victims of 9/11.

The move drew criticism from some Afghans as the money belonged to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB); it was frozen within US banks by Washington following the Taliban’s seizure of power in Kabul in August.

“What Biden is proposing is not justice for 9/11 families, it is theft of public funds from an impoverished nation already on the brink of famine and starvation brought on by the United States’ disastrous withdrawal,” Bilal Askaryar, an Afghan-American activist, told Al Jazeera.

US courts agreed with families whose loved ones died during the September 11 attacks that they were owed compensation from the Taliban and that the plaintiffs should be given access to the funds.

The 9/11 attacks were conducted by Al Qaeda, a group that was harbored by the Taliban.

Afghanistan is facing a winter of famine, following regime change six months ago. The World Food Programme estimates that 22.8 million Afghans, just over half of the population, are facing acute food insecurity.

The Taliban have blamed the US’s seizure of Afghan financial assets as the cause of this hunger.

A White House statement said that the seizure “is designed to provide a path for the funds to reach the people of Afghanistan, while keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban and malicious actors,” AP reported.

Several countries and organizations from across the Middle East have been sued or threatened with legal action in relation to the 9/11 attacks, including Iran and Saudi Arabia.