Afghanistan’s Karzai: US order on frozen funds ‘an atrocity’

Karzai says 'Withholding money or seizing money from the people of Afghanistan... is unjust'

Hamid Karzai, Afghanistan’s former president, condemned a White House decision to divert half of Afghanistan’s frozen assets to the families of 9/11 victims as “an atrocity.”

On Friday, United States President Joe Biden inked an order releasing around $7.1 billion in Afghanistan’s frozen overseas assets - around half of which could be given to the families of 9/11 victims following a decision by a US court.

The other half will go towards Afghanistan’s humanitarian aid, a maneuver that the White House said is “designed to provide a path for the funds to reach the people of Afghanistan, while keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban and malicious actors.”

At a news conference, Karzai spoke out against the plan, and called on US courts to return the funds to Afghanistan’s inhabitants.

“The people of Afghanistan share the pain of the American people, share the pain of the families and loved ones of those who died, who lost their lives in the tragedy of September 11,” Karzai said, according to Al Jazeera.

“We commiserate with them (but the) Afghan people are as much victims as those families who lost their lives. Withholding money or seizing money from the people of Afghanistan in their name is unjust and unfair and an atrocity.”

Afghanistan is in the middle of a worsening humanitarian and economic crisis, and around 4.7 million people in the country could face severe malnutrition this year, according to the United Nations.