Iran, Pakistan to cooperate for regional ‘peace and stability’

The Pakistan-Iran border is a site of sporadic skirmishes, drug smuggling, and illegal crossings

Iran and Pakistan will enhance their cooperation over border management, including security, trade, and travel issues between the neighboring countries, Iran’s interior minister said Monday.

Speaking after a visit to Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told the Iranian Islamic Republic News Agency that both sides were also seeking to strengthen economic relations.

“Iran-Pakistan relations, especially in the economic field, should be stronger and broader,” Vahidi said.

Vahidi met with his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan and Iran share a roughly 466-mile border, located in Pakistan’s southwest and Iran’s southeast.

The point has been a site of illegal border crossings, drug smuggling, and sporadic skirmishes, including in 2018 when at least 14 Iranian security personnel were abducted along the border.

Jaish al-Adl, an armed group affiliated with al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the kidnappings, Al Jazeera reported.

Also in 2007, a terror attack on the Iranian border town of Zahedan killed 13 people, including nine Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials.

The issues of developing border markets and “a convergence of views” on the situation in Afghanistan were also discussed, according to Khan’s office.

“[Khan] stressed early completion and operationalization of the border sustenance markets, for economic uplift of the people living on both sides of the border.”

“The prime minister also stressed the need for urgent actions by the international community to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan and measures to enhance practical engagement, strengthen stability, and counter-terrorism,” the statement noted.