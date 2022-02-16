Afghanistan marks six months after Taliban takeover

'Afghanistan is hanging by a thread. For Afghans, daily life has become a frozen hell'

It has been half a year since the Islamist hardline Taliban group returned to power in Afghanistan, and while the regime claims it changed since its previous rule, many Afghans are still uneasy about the country’s transformation.

Following a month-long military campaign that saw the Taliban topple the internationally-backed government, tens of thousands have fled or been evacuated, and the country continues to struggle.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council, “Afghanistan is hanging by a thread. For Afghans, daily life has become a frozen hell.”

With an economy on the verge of collapse, key sectors including agriculture and construction have all experienced large-scale job losses or workers going unpaid.

Over half a million jobs have been lost, and some estimate that number could reach 900,000 by mid-2022.

“The difference we see is that there is no work at all. Poverty and hunger have increased,” Kabul resident Gawhar Khan told i24NEWS.

Women workers were hit particularly hard amid increasing restrictions.

The International Labour Organization cited a 16 percent decrease of women employees in Afghanistan by the third quarter of 2021, and it expects that figure to rise to 38 percent sometime in 2022.

Under their previous rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban barred women and girls from education.

While they claim that they have changed since resuming power, school-age girls in many provinces have not been allowed to return to school, as the regime continues to crack down on women’s protests for equal rights.

The situation is further exacerbated by the freezing of some $9.5 billion in Afghan Central Bank reserves, while international support given to the previous government has dried up.

On the streets, millions are suffering from extreme hunger and poverty.

However, despite the turmoil, many Afghans say they feel safer with a country less violent than it has been in decades.