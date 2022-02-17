Iran nuclear deal draft puts enrichment first, oil sanctions later

Once the initial wave of measures are taken and confirmed, the lifting sanctions phase begins

A United States-Iranian deal forming to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers describes phases of mutual steps to bring both sides back into full compliance, and according to diplomats, the first phase does not include waivers on oil sanctions.

The objective is to return to the bargain of lifting sanctions against Iran, including ones that slashed oil sales, in return for restrictions on nuclear activities.

This comes as an Iranian negotiator states they are "closer than ever" to a deal.

Iran breached many restrictions in response to the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and the implementation of sanctions by then-president Donald Trump. The 2015 deal limited uranium enrichment at 3.67 percent fissile purity, and Iran is now enriching up to 60 percent, close to weapons grade.

The draft text of the agreement, over 20 pages long, specifies a sequence of steps to be put into place once approved by the remaining parties to the deal. It begins with a phase which includes Iran suspending enrichment above 5 percent purity, Reuters reported, citing three diplomats familiar with the negotiations.

It also mentions other measures, according to diplomats, including unfreezing about $7 billion in Iranian funds stuck under sanctions, as well as the release of Western prisoners in Iran.

Once the initial wave of measures are taken and confirmed, the lifting sanctions phase begins, culminating in what diplomats call "Re-Implementation Day" - referencing the original deal's Implementation Day, when the last measures fell into place.

The duration of the phases has not yet been decided, with various officials estimating the time from an agreement until Re-Implementation Day as between one and three months.

Diplomats say Iran will return to core nuclear limits, including the cap on enrichment purity.