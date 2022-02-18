Afghanistan: Boy trapped in village well for days dies

'With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever' Haqqani says

A five-year-old boy in Afghanistan, who was trapped for three days after falling into a remote village well, died moments after he was rescued, several Taliban officials said Friday.

Rescuers rushed to save the child by using bulldozers and a rope to reach him during an operation in a Zabul province village.

The Taliban said that the boy, named Haidar, fell to the bottom of an 80 foot well on Tuesday and became stuck after being pulled around 30 feet up, though he was able to use his arms and upper body while trapped.

Haji Abdul Hadi, the child’s grandfather, explained that the boy fell into the shaft after he tried to help the village’s adults create a new borehole.

“I said, ‘no, not him’,” Hadi said, according to The Guardian. “One of the wells was open... [then] the boy fell down. He was yelling and yelling.”

The relative explained that throughout the course of the operation, they lowered food and water to the trapped boy through a bucket on a rope.

Despite rescue efforts, which echoed a similar incident that took place in Morocco earlier in the month, Taliban officials confirmed that the boy died only moments after he was reached.

"With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever," Taliban interior ministry senior advisor Anas Haqqani said, in a tweet echoed by several of his colleagues.