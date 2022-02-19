World Bank to unfreeze $1 billion of Afghan funds

Nearly 23 million people in Afghanistan are facing extreme levels of hunger, the UN says

The World Bank approved a plan to use some $1 billion in frozen Afghanistan funds for education, agriculture, health, and family programs in an effort to ease the country’s worsening humanitarian and economic crises.

Outlined in a paper seen by Reuters on Friday, the plan would bypass sanctioned Taliban authorities by disbursing the money in the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) through United Nations agencies.

According to the World Bank, the proposal is to “make available just over US$1 billion in ARTF resources in calendar year 2022.”

It will be further discussed on March 1, as donors for the fund now need to give approval for the release of the money.

If approved, the initiative would see four donations of a total of $600m and the remainder “on a priority basis” for the rest of the year.

The unfreezing of funds would follow a successful disbursement of $280 million from ARTF to the World Food Programme and UNICEF to support nutrition and health in Afghanistan.

According to the World Bank paper, the aim “is to protect the vulnerable, help preserve human capital and key economic and social institutions and reduce the need for future humanitarian assistance."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month called for the release of the remaining $1.2b in ARTF to help Afghan’s survive the winter.

Nearly 23 million people in Afghanistan are facing extreme levels of hunger, the UN reported, with some nine million at risk of starvation.

Billions of dollars in Afghan aid were frozen to keep it out of the Taliban’s hands following the Islamist group’s reclaim of power in August 2021.