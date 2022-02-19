Iran's top diplomat says ready for immediate prisoner swap with US

'Prisoner swaps is a humanitarian issue unrelated to nuclear deal'

Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, the Islamic Republic's top diplomat said on Saturday, adding the West would be to blame if talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal fail as Tehran is ready to reach an agreement.

"We believe prisoner swaps is a humanitarian issue ... unrelated to the nuclear accord. We can do it immediately," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a panel at the Munich Security Conference.

"If the nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers fail in Vienna, Western powers will be responsible for it because we want a good deal. If at this level, the Western sides don't do what needs to be done by them in practice, then they should be held responsible for the failure of the talks," he said.

When asked whether Tehran was ready to hold direct talks with Washington, Amirabdollahian refrained from ruling it out by saying: "We need to see tangible steps of goodwill by Washington such as freeing Iran's frozen assets abroad."

US President Joe Biden said he was willing to ease some of the US sanctions, provided Tehran resumes its commitments under the agreement, which Washington unilaterally withdrew from in 2018 under Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump.