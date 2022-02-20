NGO warns Iran seizing assets of minority Baha’i faith

'Iran’s leadership is enriching itself while impoverishing and displacing the Baha’is'

An organization representing the Baha’i faith warned last week that a body controlled by Iran’s regime is enriching itself through seizures of assets owned by the minority religious group.

The NGO Baha’i International Community (BIC) expressed grave concern on Wednesday that the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO), an entity controlled by Tehran’s leadership, is increasingly confiscating Baha’i-owned properties in Iran.

Diane Ala’i, the BIC’s representative to the United Nations in Geneva, called the seizures an act of persecution against Iran’s Baha’i community - a minority faith which human rights groups say is suffering from a long campaign of state-sponsored abuse.

“The seizure by the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order of Baha’i properties is a novel and very worrying development for Iranian Baha’is,” Ala’i said in an article on the BIC website.

“This development demonstrates that the highest levels of Iran’s leadership are orchestrating the persecution of the Baha’is in Iran.”

“Iran’s leadership is enriching itself while impoverishing and displacing the Baha’is,” the official announced, adding that “Seizures in Semnan, Mazandaran and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces may be just the beginning.”

She called on the international community to take note of the seizures and denounce them.

“Supporters of human rights inside and outside Iran must condemn this outrageously unjust ruling and demand that it be rescinded without delay,” Ala’i urged.