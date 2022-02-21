Iran: Fighter plane crashes near school, at least 3 dead

The accident, which caused a huge fire, is under investigation

An Iranian army fighter jet crashed near a school in Tabriz, northwestern Iran on Monday, killing its two pilots and at least one person on the ground, according to state media.

The F-5 fighter crashed near a sports hall and a school, which were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, local media said.

"Fortunately, the school was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic," said director of the crisis management center in Eastern Azerbaijan province, Mohammad-Bagher Honarvar on the state television website.

The accident, which happened around 09:00 (05:30 GMT) in Monajam, a district in the center of the city, caused a huge fire, requiring the help of firefighters.

The head of the local Red Crescent organization said that a neighborhood resident was killed by the impact of the crash.

An investigation was opened, state television said.