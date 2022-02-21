Iran says 'significant progress' made in Vienna nuclear talks

The foreign ministry spokesperson notes 'nothing is agreed until everything is agreed'

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that talks in Vienna on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have made "significant progress."

While Khatibzadeh said significant progress was made, he also noted that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" in the Vienna talks.

"The remaining issues are the hardest," he told a weekly press briefing, according to Reuters.

He stated that Iran's top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, that reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, handles the Vienna talks.

After months of indirect talks to revive the nuclear pact, it was reported last week that a US-Iranian deal is taking shape.

The draft text of the agreement, over 20 pages long, specifies a sequence of steps to be put into place once approved by the remaining parties to the deal.

It begins with a phase that includes Iran suspending enrichment above 5 percent purity, Reuters reported, citing three diplomats familiar with the negotiations.

Iran's foreign minister said on Saturday that the country is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, adding that talks to revive the deal could succeed "at the earliest possible time" if the United States made the necessary political decisions.