Exclusive: Netanyahu urges ‘overwhelming pressure’ to stop Iran

Likud leader urges 'consistent aggressive action against the most aggressive, poisonous regime on the planet'

Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with i24NEWS against the emerging Iran nuclear deal, and said that the new agreement would be even worse than its 2015 predecessor.

“The old deal already paved Iran’s path to the bomb. The new deal is even worse,” the former premier, who now leads Israel’s opposition, told i24NEWS.

“It allows Iran - with a seal of international approval - to enrich uranium in an unlimited fashion. It feeds them with billions of dollars to continue their terror campaign in the Middle East and around the world.”

Talks in Vienna are rapidly progressing between world powers and Iran, with Tehran’s hardline leader President Ebrahim Raisi pushing for major sanctions relief in order to close the deal.

Netanyahu spoke out against this approach - instead calling for strong sanctions against the Islamic Republic, in addition to presenting a “credible military threat” to Tehran, in order to deter the state.

“The way to stop it is by overwhelming pressure and that is what I asked the United States to do - the previous administration - and that is what it did,” he said.

Although Iran continued to develop its nuclear weapons program under former US president Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign, Netanyahu argued that this approach actually hindered Tehran’s progress.

“We sent the Mossad into the heart of Tehran, brought back their secret nuclear archive, which shows that they were lying through their teeth to the world,” he told i24NEWS.

“These actions, operational actions, economic sanctions, and the threat of a credible military action is what held back Iran’s program for ten years.”

“People can see that what is needed is a consistent, consistent aggressive action against the most aggressive, poisonous regime on the planet,” the official urged.

“You don’t want Ayatollahs with nuclear weapons.”