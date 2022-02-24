At least two killed in clashes on Afghan-Pakistan border

'Unfortunately, the first shots were fired by Pakistani forces,' says a Taliban spokesman

At least two people were killed and several more wounded Thursday in border clashes between Afghan Taliban and Pakistani forces, hospital and security officials told AFP.

Border tensions have risen since the Taliban's return to power last year, with Pakistan alleging militant groups are planning attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harboring Pakistan anti-government militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 1,600-mile border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line.

"Unfortunately, the first shots were fired by Pakistani forces," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

"Leaders on both sides have been informed and the situation is now under control," he added.

Lalai Mama, a resident of the Afghan border town of Spin Boldak in southeastern Kandahar province, told AFP there was a lot of fighting and Pakistani forces were using heavy weapons.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, told AFP two shells fired from Pakistan landed in the town, causing many to flee their homes.

Niamat Shahzad, a doctor at a hospital in the city of Kandahar - around 62 miles from the border - said two people were killed in the fighting, and four wounded.

A security official who asked not to be identified said three people were killed and more than two dozen others hurt - including several Taliban fighters.