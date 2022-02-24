Iran’s Raisi cites ‘serious threat’ from NATO in Putin call

'NATO expansion is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent countries'

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that NATO expansion is a "serious threat," hours after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

"NATO expansion is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent countries in different regions," Raisi said in a telephone call with Putin, according to the Iranian presidency.

Raisi expressed hope that "what was happening" would benefit "the nations and the region," a statement added. It did not elaborate.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called for peaceful solutions to the crisis.

"We don't believe that resorting to war is a solution," he tweeted.

It was "imperative to establish (a) ceasefire" and "find a political and democratic resolution,” Amirabdollahian added.

His post came after Russia hit military facilities across Ukraine with air strikes before sending in ground forces.

Amirabdollahian reiterated an assertion by Iran that NATO and the United States were to blame for the escalation.

"The Ukraine crisis is rooted in NATO's provocations," he added.

The foreign ministry said Iran was working to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine, which closed its airspace early on Thursday.

"We are in contact with both sides and we emphasized that the security of our compatriots is a priority for us," its spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state TV.