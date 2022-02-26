US allows transactions with Afghanistan despite sanctions

The new license represents a shift in US policy that impeded ordinary commerce with Taliban-led agencies

International aid organizations and private firms on Friday were issued a general license by the US Treasury allowing them to conduct commercial and financial transactions with Afghan government institutions.

The new license represents a shift in US policy that impeded ordinary commerce with Afghan agencies headed by sanctioned figures since the Islamist Taliban group reclaimed power in August 2021.

It maintains prohibitions on transactions with sanctioned leaders and excludes transfers of luxury items.

A senior administration official said, “this action facilitates the private companies and aid organizations working with governing Afghan institutions and paying customs duties, fees, and taxes.”

Experts have questioned whether sanctioned Taliban leaders can be prevented from benefiting from transactions with agencies they control without efficient oversight mechanisms.

The move is part of what US officials said are efforts to contain an economic collapse due to the freezing of foreign aid that supported 75 percent of Afghanistan’s public spending.

"Our action today recognizes that in light of this dire crisis, it is essential that we address concerns that sanctions inhibit commercial and financial activity," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said.

The financial aid cut and freeze of some $9 billion in Afghan central bank funds fueled a cash crunch and humanitarian crisis that the United Nations warned has pushed more than half 19 million people toward starvation.

US President Joe Biden last week issued an order releasing half of Washington’s frozen $7 billion for possible support of the Afghan central bank.