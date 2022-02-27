Iranians protest Russian invasion outside Ukrainian embassy

'Bravo to Iranian compatriots who gathered in front of Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran to show solidarity'

Iranians assembled outside of the Ukrainian embassy in Tehran on Saturday protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Police dispersed protesters shouting "Death to Putin," according to Iranian media, with a woman shouting to the police, "We hate you."

Protestors carried candles and held the Ukrainian flag as they chanted.

Videos showed police sectioning off the Russian embassy in Tehran in an attempt to prevent protestors from gathering there, according to Iran International.

“Bravo to Iranian compatriots who gathered in front of Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran to show solidarity with victims of Putin's aggression," wrote Iranian journalist Amir Taheri on Twitter.

"They reminded the world that Islamic President [Ebrahim] Raisi, a Putin protege, doesn't represent the views of our people. Protesters behaved with dignity."

Russia and Iran are strategic allies, Iran blaming the Russian invasion on "NATO's provocations."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain tweeted on Thursday, “The Ukraine crisis is rooted in NATO’s provocations."

“We don’t believe that resorting to war is a solution. Imperative to establish ceasefire & to find a political and democratic resolution.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously praised the "close cooperation" between the two countries.

Iranian state media tends to avoid the use of the word "attack" when referring to the invasion of Ukraine, instead using "Russia's special military operations in eastern Ukraine," Iran International reported.