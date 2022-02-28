Iran says three key issues remain unresolved in Vienna nuclear talks

'Reaching a good deal is possible... three key issues still remain to be resolved'

On Monday, Iran announced that a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal is possible if three remaining issues are resolved by the West, as indirect negotiations between Tehran and the US enter a crucial stage.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson noted the remaining issues as: the extent to which sanctions would be rolled back, providing guarantees that the United States will not leave the pact again, and resolving questions over uranium traces found at several sites in Iran.

Talks in Vienna have been taking place for ten months, with progress being made towards restoring the pact to curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief on sanctions. The United States abandoned the agreement in 2018, and both Washington and Tehran note that there are significant differences to overcome.

"Reaching a good deal is possible... three key issues still remain to be resolved. The US and European powers have not taken political decisions on these major issues," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference, according to Reuters.

"We believe that we need an appropriate pathway to solve remaining issues in the areas of lifting sanctions, guarantees and political claims that have been leveled against our peaceful civilian nuclear program," Khatibzadeh said.