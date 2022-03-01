Taliban spokesman: Afghans with correct legal documents may travel abroad

'Our countrymen who have legal documents and invitation can travel abroad,' says the spokesman

The Taliban's spokesman said on Tuesday that Afghans with legal documents could travel abroad, after Western countries raised concerns over previous comments about travel restrictions.

"Our countrymen who have legal documents and invitation can travel abroad," said spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet, adding that his previous announcement had been aimed at concerns over Afghans leaving without legal documents and traveling with smugglers.

The United States State Department and the United Kingdom's charge d'affaires sought clarity over Mujahid's statements at a news conference on Sunday, raising concerns that travel restrictions recently announced by the Taliban would hinder freedom of movement and ongoing evacuation efforts by Washington and other capitals.

Evacuations organized by nations or non-governmental organizations were banned, while even families attempting to leave the country by their own means now need "an excuse," or they will be stopped by immigration.

"I have to say clearly that persons who leave the country along with their families and have no excuse... we are preventing them," Mujahid told a press conference late Sunday.

The charge d'affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan, Hugo Shorter, said in a tweet Tuesday evening, "Welcome clarification by Taliban spokesperson that Afghans with the right documents can still travel out of Afghanistan."

"We expect that unchanged rules mean that there is no new requirement for women leaving Afghanistan to be accompanied by a male guardian," Shorter added.

Women would also not be able to fly abroad unless accompanied by a male relative.