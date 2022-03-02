US resumes Iraqi refugee program after fraud probe

The 'Direct Access' refugee program shortens the process of Iraqi groups 'of special humanitarian concern'

The United States on Tuesday reopened a refugee program for Iraqis that was suspended over a year ago for an investigation into fraud.

Officials are to resume processing applications that were halted and accepting new petitions for resettlement as part of the Iraqi “Direct Access” refugee program, the US State Department announced.

More than 40,000 applications linked to over 104,000 people were frozen when the investigation was launched in January 2021.

Some 4,000 Iraqis were suspected by US officials of filing false requests.

The US State Department said it “identified and resolved” its concerns about the allegations and would make sure that only “bona fide and qualified Iraqis” are considered for resettlement.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the US is “committed to ensuring those who sacrificed their own safety for our collective interests have an opportunity to seek refuge in the US.”

“Direct Access” was suspended after an indictment was unsealed that accused three foreign nationals of fraud, records theft, and money laundering.

The alleged fraud ran from February 2006 to at least April 2019, according to the charge.

Sponsored by late Senator Edward Kennedy, the program was authorized by Congress four years into the 2003-2011 US occupation of Iraq.

It aimed to speed resettlement in the US of Iraqis endangered by working for the US government, and shortened the process for Iraqi groups “of special humanitarian concern.”