Iran: another failed rocket launch, according to satellite images

In the pictures, a test facility surrounded by vehicles appears damaged

Iran is said to have carried out another failed launch of a rocket carrying a satellite in recent days, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Wednesday.

According to the AP report, satellite images from Maxar Technologies showed burn marks on a launch pad at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan province in Iran.

In the photos, a test facility surrounded by vehicles appears damaged. An object, resembling part of a gate, is nearby.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498847296703938563 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Successful launches generally do not damage the rocket gantries, lowered before liftoff.

Moreover, Iran usually announces its successful trials on public television channels, but does not acknowledge its unsuccessful attempts.

Other images released by US company Planet Labs PBC suggest the attempted launch likely took place shortly after Friday.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the US military, according to AP.

According to Jeffrey Lewis, an expert from the James Martin Center who was the first with his colleagues to notice the launch attempt, it was a test of the Iranian satellite launcher Zuljanah.

Last month, Iran unveiled a new missile with a range of 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) capable of hitting both US bases deployed in the Middle East as well as targets in Israel.

The announcements come as negotiators in recent days reported progress in the Vienna talks aimed at salvaging the 2015 deal between Iran, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and Germany.