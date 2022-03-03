IAEA: Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium exceeds by 15 times limit set in 2015

IAEA pledges to never abandon probe into undeclared nuclear sites in Iran

The UN nuclear watchdog said Thursday that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium had reached more than 15 times the limit set out in the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers.

According to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report, as of February 19 it estimated the stockpile now stands at 3197.1 kilos. The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 300 kilos (660 pounds) of enriched uranium.

The announcement comes a day after the head of the Vienna-based body vowed that the IAEA would "never abandon" its attempts to get Iran to clarify the previous presence of nuclear material at several undeclared sites there.

Director General Rafael Grossi will travel to Iran on Saturday "for meetings with senior Iranian officials," the IAEA said Thursday.

Iran has said the closure of the probe is necessary in order to clinch a deal to revive the 2015 accord with world powers on its nuclear program.