At least 30 dead in northwest Pakistan mosque blast

Police investigating suspected suicide attack during Friday prayers in Peshawar

At least 30 people were killed and 56 wounded when a bomb exploded at a Shi'a mosque in the city of Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan on Friday.

The blast occurred during Friday prayers at the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s old city.

A spokesman for Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital told AFP that an emergency was declared at hospitals, confirming the death toll.

Police said that the men who perpetrated the attack killed police guards, fighting their way into the mosque before blowing themselves up.

At least 150 worshippers were inside the mosque at the time of attack, according to reports.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

“We are in a state of emergency and the injured are being shifted to the hospital. We are investigating the nature of the blast but it seemed to be a suicide attack,” police officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan said, Al Jazeera reported.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing.

The region located near the border with Afghanistan has seen similar attacks by the Islamic State group and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, alternatively referred to as the Pakistani Taliban.

According to a report last month published by the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank, the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan provided a boost to the Pakistani Taliban, which is closely affiliated with the neighboring group.

Terrorist attacks in Pakistan last year increased by 42 percent compared to 2020, with 207 attacks, according to the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies.