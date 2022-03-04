IAEA chief arrives in Tehran as UK says nuclear deal 'close'

Visit seen as crucial for return to 2015 accord

The UN nuclear watchdog's chief arrived in Tehran late Friday amid hopes of reviving a 2015 accord between Iran and world powers, with Britain saying a deal is "close."

The visit by International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi, who is set to meet Iranian officials on Saturday, is seen as critical to clinching agreement over a return to the nuclear deal, and comes in parallel to negotiations in the Austrian capital to salvage the accord.

Grossi "was received on arrival in Tehran by Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization" of Iran, the Iranian body said in a statement on its website. He is to meet with its chief on Saturday.

"This is a critical time but a positive outcome for everyone is possible," Grossi wrote on Twitter earlier Friday.

The next few days are widely seen as a crunch point for the negotiations on Iran's nuclear program -- the latest round of which started in late November in Vienna.

"We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update ministers on state of play," head of the British delegation Stephanie Al-Qaq said Friday, referring to negotiators from Britain, France and Germany.

She added that they were "ready to return soon."

Along with counterparts from China, Iran and Russia, they have been taking part in the latest round of talks in the Austrian capital since late November, with the US participating indirectly.

Grossi had vowed earlier this week that the IAEA would "never abandon" its attempts to get Iran to clarify the past presence of nuclear material at several undeclared sites.

Iran has said the closure of the probe is necessary to clinch a deal on the nuclear accord.