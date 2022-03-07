Iran's president says Ukrainians victims of 'evil US policies'

Ebrahim Raisi says Islamic Republic 'against the war'

While Russian forces were stepping up their bombardment of Ukrainian cities on Sunday, Iran's president blamed the United States for the situation.

"The people of Ukraine, like the people of Afghanistan, Yemen, and Iraq, have fallen victim to the evil policies of the United States,” Ebrahim Raisi said at a cabinet meeting in Tehran, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

The Iranian leader said that the Islamic Republic is "against the war," calling for a halt to the fighting.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is against the war and every day when the war ends sooner, it is in the interest of the nations, and the dangers, injuries, and problems of the people are reduced," Raisi said.

He also commented on the negotiations in Vienna with world powers over reviving the Iran nuclear deal, with reports that an agreement could be reached in the coming days.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the negotiating team are pursuing the negotiations, but the government has not tied anything to the negotiations, and will not do so," Raisi remarked.

Tasnim reported that a deal is expected to be signed soon, however, Russia is complicating matters by requesting to exempt economic trade with Iran from the sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow wanted a guarantee from the US that the sanctions would not affect Russia's rights under the nuclear accord.