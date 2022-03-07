UN: Nearly 400 civilians killed in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

'The human rights situation for many Afghans is of profound concern'

Nearly 400 civilians have been killed in attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, with over 80 percent by a group affiliated with Islamic State, according to a UN report on Monday.

This is the first major human rights report since the Taliban took power in August, triggering concerns about the reduction of rights for women, journalists and others.

The report covers August 2021 to the end of February, stating that 397 civilians were killed, mainly in a series of attacks by the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K).

Over 50 people with reported ties to the militant group were killed in the same period, the report stated, with some tortured and beheaded and cast by the roadside.

"...The human rights situation for many Afghans is of profound concern," said Michelle Bachelet, High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a speech introducing the report to the top rights body in Geneva, according to Reuters.

Bachelet said in the speech that Taliban rulers curtailed women's rights and freedoms, calling for women to be allowed to "fully participate" in public life.

She also referred to "a number of disturbing cases of enforced disappearances" of activists and protesters and expressed concerns about restrictions on freedom of expression, Reuters reported.