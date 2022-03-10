New challenges at Iran nuclear talks after Russian demands

'Absent US political decision, the talks get knottier by the hour'

Iran on Thursday signaled that new challenges emerged during its nuclear negotiations in Vienna after Russia introduced a series of demands.

As a potential restoration of the Iran nuclear deal neared completion last week, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called at the last minute for guarantees that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not interfere with its Tehran trade.

Western powers at the negotiating table spoke out against the proposal, and Russia’s initiative initially drew anger from Tehran, diplomatic sources informed Reuters.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the country would not allow “any foreign elements to undermine its national interests.”

While the incident at first seemed to bring Washington and Tehran closer to a nuclear deal, recent remarks delivered by Tehran officials signaled a possible change of opinion.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, argued Thursday on Twitter that negotiations were becoming increasingly complicated, and charged that the United States was at fault.

“US approach to Iran's principled demands, coupled with its unreasonable offers and unjustified pressure to hastily reach an agreement, show that US isn't interested in a strong deal that would satisfy both parties,” the official said, without specifying what Iran’s demands entailed.

“Absent US political decision, the talks get knottier by the hour,” he added.