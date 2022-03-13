US says missiles fired from Iran at Erbil in northern Iraq

State Department condemns 'outrageous attack and display of violence'

The US said that a dozen ballistic missiles that struck Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital Erbil on Sunday were launched from neighboring Iran.

A US official told the Reuters news agency that the attack was launched from Iran, while the Kurdistan counter-terrorism unit said in a statement that the missiles were fired from outside of Iraq, coming "more precisely from the east"

There were no reports of casualties and no immediate claim of responsibility.

Some reports indicated that several of the missiles landed near the US consulate building in Erbil.

The consulate building is new and is currently unoccupied.

Washington said there was "no damage or casualties at any US government facility."

"We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence," a State Department spokesperson said.

Local television channel Kurdistan24, whose studios are not far from the US consulate, posted images on social networks of its damaged offices, with collapsed sections of false ceiling and broken glass.

Erbil's airport said it had suffered no damage and flights had not been disrupted.

It houses a base for the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group.

"We condemn this terrorist attack launched against several sectors of Erbil, we call on the inhabitants to remain calm," Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement.

US forces stationed at Erbil's international airport complex have in the past come under fire from rocket and drone attacks that US officials blame on Iran-aligned militia groups, but no such attacks have occurred for several months.