US to help Iraq with missile defense capabilities

'We will support the Government of Iraq' and 'the Middle East in confronting similar threats from Iran'

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday said Washington was working to secure Baghdad’s missile defense capabilities following an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Iraq’s northern Kurdish city of Erbil.

Speaking to CBS News, Sullivan said that no US citizens were harmed in the attack and that no US facilities were hit.

He added, though, that the United States would do whatever it takes to defend its people, interests, and allies.

"We are in consultation with the Iraqi government and the government in Iraqi Kurdistan, in part to help them get the missile defense capabilities to be able to defend themselves in their cities," Sullivan said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a dozen ballistic missiles that struck Erbil early Sunday, Iranian state media reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502781038434603011 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The missiles reportedly targeted the US consulate among other sites - including those used by Israel.

In a statement released by the White House, Sullivan said the US backs Baghdad and governments across the region facing Iranian threats.

"We will support the Government of Iraq in holding Iran accountable, and we will support our partners throughout the Middle East in confronting similar threats from Iran.”

US forces stationed at the Erbil International Airport complex have previously been targeted by rocket and drone attacks that Washington blames on Iran-backed militia groups.

It houses a base for the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group.