Iran’s FM to visit Russia for talks on nuclear deal

Nuclear talks were halted after Russia demanded that sanctions would not damage its trade with Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister will visit Russia on Tuesday amid concerns over the outlook for talks to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will "go to Moscow on Tuesday" to continue discussions on the nuclear deal, ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Ten months of talks in Vienna have brought major powers close to renewing a landmark 2015 agreement on regulating Iran's nuclear program.

But the negotiations were halted again after Russia demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed as "irrelevant" the Russian demands for guarantees, saying that they "just are not in any way linked together.”

World powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia - began the current round of negotiations with Iran in late November, with the US taking part indirectly.

The 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

But the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and imposed tough economic sanctions on different sectors, including oil exports.