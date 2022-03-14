Iran says it thwarted nuclear site sabotage it ascribes to Israel

This is the second group arrested by Iran in the last 24 hours

Iranian state television said on Monday that its security forces thwarted planned sabotage on the country's major Fordow nuclear site and accused Israel of recruiting the network that would have carried out the attack.

It said the forces made arrests.

The Israeli prime minister's office had no immediate comment on the report.

Iranian television said an Israeli officer first contacted a neighbor of an employee of the enrichment plant and recruited them both after paying them in cash and digital currency, according to Reuters.

Reports from IRNA said a laptop was also given to Fordow employees.

Fordow, after the Natanz facility, is the second most important nuclear site in terms of the volume of centrifuges.

SATELLITE IMAGE ©2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP This handout satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on January 8, 2020 shows an overview of Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), northeast of the Iranian city of Qom.

The network was monitored by Revolutionary Guards security agents, who broke it up before the sabotage could be carried out, arresting several people.

IRNA said a new group called Revolutionary Guards Nuclear Command, which it said was set up to oversee defense and security matters at nuclear installations, was involved in the operation to stop the planned sabotage.

This is the second group arrested by Iran in the last 24 hours, according to The Times of Israel.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear program and of killing its scientists over the past years, claims which Israel has neither denied nor confirmed.