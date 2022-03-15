Report: Iranian drones destroyed in Israel-attributed attack last month

Tehran has used drones extensively in recent years while attacking the Middle East

Hundreds of drones were destroyed in an aerial attack in Iran last month, an attack which the country blames Israel for, according to reports published by Hebrew media on Tuesday.

The attack was reported for the first time on Sunday by Lebanese television station Al Mayadeen, according to Haaretz, the station maintaining ties with both Hezbollah and Iran.

This was the reason for Saturday's Iranian missile attack on the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Irbil, according to Al Mayadeen, claiming it was in retaliation for the bombing of a drone base.

According to the report, the done base bombing was carried out by six Israeli drones.

Iran claimed responsibility for the attack on Irbil, saying it targeted an Israeli military base, a claim which Kurdistan's government denies, saying instead the rockets hit a civilian facility.

Last month, Israel downed one Hezbollah drone over the Galilee.

“Our troops downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace today,” the country’s armed forces reported on Twitter, adding that “The drone was monitored by the IDF throughout the incident.”

“We will continue to prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the military said.