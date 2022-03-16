Washington reportedly considering removing IRGC from terror list

Decision would not be directly linked to Iran nuclear deal, according to Axios report

The United States is considering removing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its terrorism blacklist, the Axios site reported on Wednesday, as Washington and Tehran appear close to reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

The site, which quotes Israeli and American sources, specifies however that such a decision would not be directly linked to the nuclear agreement.

According to Axios, former US vice president Mike Pence raised the possibility with Israeli officials during a visit earlier this month. But the White House told Israel the idea was briefly considered and then discarded.

The IRGC, a hardline militia with close ties to Iran's supreme leader and seen as Tehran's expeditionary force, was designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2019 by the Trump administration

The site also reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may visit Israel and the West Bank next week, as well as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

This trip could take place before or after Blinken's visit to Brussels on March 24, but the timetable could still change depending on the evolution of the situation in Ukraine.