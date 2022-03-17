UN establishes formal ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan

'This new mandate is crucial... to respond to the immediate humanitarian and economic crisis'

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) voted Thursday to establish formal ties with Taliban-run Afghanistan, which still does not have widespread international recognition.

In the vote, the UNSC approved a resolution that does not use the word Taliban and spells out the new one-year mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan, which it said was "crucial" to peace in the country.

According to AFP, 14 voted in favor, with one abstention by Russia.

The resolution includes several strands of cooperation on the humanitarian, political, and human rights fronts, including those of women, children, and journalists.

"This new mandate... is crucial not only to respond to the immediate humanitarian and economic crisis, but also to reach our overarching goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan," said Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul, whose country drafted the resolution.

"The Council gives a clear message with this new mandate: [United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan] has a crucial role to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and to support the Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges and uncertainty," Juul said.

It has been seven months since the Islamist hardline Taliban group returned to power in Afghanistan.

While the regime claims it changed since its previous rule, many Afghans, as well as international observers, are still uneasy about the country’s transformation.