Iran Guards threaten to hit 'Zionist bases' in Iraq

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened Friday to hit what it calls "Zionist bases" in Iraq, as Israel pressures the United States not to delist it as a terror group.

This comes after the IRGC lobbed missiles at the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

“If Iraqi officials do not take action to remove other bases of the Zionists in that country while our security continues to be threatened from this region, we will respond without hesitation,” IRGC spokesman Ramazan Sharif said, according to Fars news agency.

“It is our natural right to destroy any base from which any attack is carried out against the security of Iran, and this is a redline for us,” he added.

Some 12 Iranian missiles hit the northern Iraqi city of Erbil earlier this week, some landing near the US consulate. None were wounded in the attack.

Iran claims it hit Israeli bases, saying it was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of the IRGC.

As the US and Iran are continuing negotiating a nuclear agreement in Vienna, the US is reportedly considering removing the IRGC from its list of terror groups, which Israeli politicians have spoken out against.

“The Revolutionary Guards are a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of people, including Americans. We have a hard time believing that the United States will remove it from the definition of a terrorist organization,” Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a joint statement on Friday.