Ex-detainee Zaghari-Ratcliffe delivers first remarks since release

'How many foreign secretaries does it take to get someone home?'

A British-Iranian charity worker held in Tehran for six years called on Monday for all "unjustly detained" prisoners in Iran to be freed, speaking publicly for the first time since her release.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held in Iran on espionage charges for a total period of six years following her 2016 arrest - she spent four years in prison and two under house arrest.

She was released alongside another dual-national detainee, British-Iranian Anoosheh Ashoori, last week.

The pairs’ detention was tied to a debt that London owed to Tehran from an arms deal made with Iran’s previous regime before the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe explained on Monday that Tehran informed her that her detention would be used as leverage to obtain the sum from London, Sky News reported.

At a press conference, the former detainee delivered her first remarks since being freed, and criticized the United Kingdom’s government for not doing more to secure her release.

“I was told many many [times] that 'oh, we're going to get you home.' That never happened,” she said, according to Sky News.

"How many foreign secretaries does it take to get someone home?”

The ex-prisoner thanked everyone involved in the campaign to secure her release but added: "What's happened now should have happened six years ago... I shouldn't have been in prison for six years."