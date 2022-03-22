Pakistan proposes China, Islamic nations mediate Ukraine war

Khan says 'We can all step in and try to stop this conflict'

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan proposed on Tuesday that Islamic nations, alongside China, play a role in mediating between Moscow and Kyiv as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

The official raised this suggestion while addressing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an international group of 57 member states which aims to represent the interests of the Muslim world, during its 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

“May I suggest that [the] OIC, during its discussion with foreign ministers… think about how... how we can mediate, how we can bring about the ceasefire,” Khan said, referring to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I want to discuss how, maybe [the] OIC along with China, we can all step in and try to stop this conflict,” the official said, adding that if the war continues, it will have “great consequences for the rest of the world.”

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi also attended the OIC conference as a special guest, alongside over 600 different envoys from around the world.

Though Beijing and Islamabad have refrained from an outright denunciation of Moscow’s invasion, on Tuesday both “called for a ceasefire through diplomatic dialogue” and expressed hope that “a fundamental solution… can be found,” according to China’s Foreign Ministry.