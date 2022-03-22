Iran: New unit aims to protect nuclear facilities, scientists

Unit will be placed under the control of the intelligence unit of the Revolutionary Guards

Iran is increasingly concerned about potential threats to its nuclear facilities and scientists, and plans to set up a special security force to protect them, Islamic Republic media reported this week.

The new unit will be placed under the control of the intelligence unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Dubbed the "Nuclear Installations Defense Command," it will be integrated into Iranian intelligence.

Its goal will be to protect sensitive facilities from sabotage and senior officials linked to the nuclear program from assassination "by Israel and other hostile elements," it said.

Numerous unclaimed sabotages and assassinations have targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and scientists since 2010. The last such killing dates back to November 2020, with the assassination of the man who was considered the "father of Iran's nuclear program," Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The Islamic Republic accuses the Jewish state and its intelligence services of being behind each of these acts. Israel, for its part, has never commented on these allegations.