Taliban orders Afghan girls' schools to shut hours after reopening

'What have we done wrong? Why should women and girls face this situation?'

The reopening of girls’ schools across Afghanistan on Wednesday prompted joy among the tens of thousands of students deprived of education since the Taliban's return to power, who hours later ordered the schools to shut down.

In the middle of lessons, students learned the hardline Islamists revoked permission for girls to study, sparking confusion over the policy reversal.

"Suddenly we were told to leave," said Azimi, who was returning to the Zarghona High School in the capital Kabul.

An AFP team was filming at Zarghona when a teacher entered and ordered everyone to go home.

"What have we done wrong? Why should women and girls face this situation? I ask the Islamic Emirate to start our classes,” Azimi urged.

Secondary school-age girls have been out of education for around a year in many Afghan provinces.

Schools were first closed under the previous US-backed government as a result of the Covid outbreak, and after the Taliban took power in August, girls were allowed to return to primary schools, but were banned from secondary schools in most areas.

The Islamists claimed that schools needed to be adapted so girls and boys could be segregated, and that they would be closed until a new plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law.

Weeks ago the Taliban's education ministry announced that girls' secondary schools would reopen for the start of the new academic year on Wednesday.

The 11th hour U-turn, which was not explained by the Taliban, was a devastating blow for students.

"Our hopes were high but now they are shattered," said Muthahera Arefi, 17, turning around from a Kabul school to head home.