Iran: Nuclear deal can be reached if US is pragmatic

'We are ready for a good, strong and stable agreement, but not at the price of our red lines'

The revival of a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers could happen in the short term if the United States shows pragmatism in Vienna negotiations, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

"If the United States is pragmatic, a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term," he said during a news conference in Beirut, according to Reuters.

He noted that the vital issue of sanctions relief for Iran had not been fully resolved yet.

"Instead of wasting time by playing with words and time, the United States should take the right path and act pragmatically. We are ready for a good, strong and stable agreement, but not at the price of our red lines."

Talks were nearing agreement before Russia's last-minute demands of the US, Moscow insisting that sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine would not hurt its trade with Iran.

Amirabdollahian said during a trip to Damascus on Wednesday that Iran and world powers were closer to an agreement than ever before.

US officials have become more cautious in their assessment of efforts to revive the accord, which would rein in Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions on Iran's economy.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Wednesday that the US and its allies had made progress in Iran nuclear talks. However, issues remain, and it is unclear if they will be resolved.