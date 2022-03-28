Taliban bars government employees without beards from work

Government employees were instructed not to shave their beards and wear local clothing

Afghanistan's Taliban instructed all government employees to wear a beard and adhere to a dress code or risk being fired, several sources told Reuters on Monday.

This is the latest of several restrictions imposed by the administration.

The sources said representatives from the Propagation of Virtue Ministry and Prevention of Vice patrolled entrances to government offices to check that employees complied with the new rules.

Government employees were instructed not to shave their beards and wear local clothing consisting of a long, loose top and trousers and a hat or turban. Additionally, they were told to pray at the correct times, two of the sources told Reuters.

Workers were told they would be unable to enter offices and would be fired if they did not meet the dress codes, according to the sources.

A spokesman for the public morality ministry did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

The Taliban banned women from taking flights without a male chaperone last week and failed to open girls' schools as promised.

On Sunday, it ordered parks to be segregated by sex, women allowed to enter three days a week, and men the other four, meaning married couples and families could not visit together.

The Taliban administration has drawn criticism at home and from Western governments for forcing its interpretation of Islamic law onto all Afghans.