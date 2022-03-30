China, US, Pakistan, Russia to meet for talks on Afghanistan

Afghanistan's financial and humanitarian situation is continuing to deteriorate

Envoys from China, the United States, Pakistan, and Russia are set to meet later this week for talks on the situation in Afghanistan, according to the US State Department and China’s Foreign Ministry.

The conference will be hosted by Yue Xiaoyong, Beijing’ special envoy for Afghan affairs, according to China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Beijing also invited a Taliban delegation to the meeting, which is set to take place in China’s Tunxi district, a representative for the US State Department said.

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West will attend the talks, as will Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The financial and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is continuing to deteriorate as the Taliban faces widespread criticism over its record on women’s rights.

The country’s Islamist rulers faced international backlash following a reversal last week on the Taliban’s decision to open secondary schools for girls - leaving many female students shut out of education.

After the announcement, the US State Department cautioned that the move was seen as “a potential turning point in our engagement” with the Taliban.

Washington also said on Friday that it scrapped its planned talks with the group in Qatar’s capital city Doha over the decision.