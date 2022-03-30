US imposes sanctions on key actors in Iran's ballistic missile program

'We will not hesitate to target those who support Iran’s ballistic missile program'

The United States imposed sanctions on an Iran-based man and his network of companies on Wednesday, accusing him of helping Tehran obtain materials for its ballistic missile program.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that it acted after Iran's missile attack on Erbil in Iraq and an "Iranian enabled" Houthi missile attack against a Saudi Aramco facility this month, as well as other missile attacks by Iranian proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Sanctions were imposed on Iranian procurement agent Mohammad Ali Hosseini and a network of companies he allegedly used to procure ballistic missile propellant and related materials supporting Iran’s missile program.

The Treasury accuses him of obtaining materials for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unit responsible for research and development of ballistic missiles, which is subject to US sanctions.

A US official said the sanctions were not related to efforts to revive the nuclear deal while speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

"While the United States continues to seek Iran’s return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we will not hesitate to target those who support Iran’s ballistic missile program," the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in the statement, according to Reuters.