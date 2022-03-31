UN seeks stronger Afghanistan aid funding despite concerns on Taliban

'Afghans need our help in enabling their economy, sustaining their agriculture and... social services'

The United Nations sought $4.4 billion for Afghanistan on Thursday at an international virtual event, the most extensive humanitarian appeal launched for a single country.

Britain pledged $374 million for Afghanistan ahead of the drive.

"Afghans need our help in enabling their economy, sustaining their agriculture and enabling the basic functioning of social services," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told a news briefing ahead of the event co-hosted with Britain, Germany and Qatar, according to Reuters.

Six out of every ten in the Taliban-ruled country need aid, much of it food.

The UN says funds under the appeal go directly to aid agencies, and none are channeled through the de facto authorities.

According to the UN, the appeal is three times the amount requested in 2021, and only 13 percent has been funded thus far.

The United States canceled a meeting with the Taliban in Qatar after the movement reversed a decision on girls returning to high school study, a sign that moves on human rights and inclusivity may directly impact willingness to help the group.

"We want to see those prohibitions, those constraints removed. I hope it will not mean that the pledges that we have from this conference are limited by that because I can tell you that there are efforts ongoing," Griffiths said, Reuters reported.

He urged political engagement with the Taliban, saying that based on his talks in Kabul, they want "a constructive path forward" with the global community, and that isolating Afghanistan would only bring more suffering.