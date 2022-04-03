Pakistan to go to the polls after PM Khan foils ousting attempt

'We will go to the public and hold elections, and let the nation decide'

Pakistan's president on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, foiling an attempt by the opposition to boot Khan from office.

"The president of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the prime minister," a statement from his office said, meaning fresh elections must be held within 90 days.

On a day of high drama, the assembly deputy speaker refused to accept a motion of no confidence in the government, as Khan appeared on TV to deliver claims of "foreign interference" in Pakistan's democratic institutions.

"I have sent advice to the president to dissolve the assemblies. We will go to the public and hold elections, and let the nation decide," he said.

Khan, who no longer holds a majority within Pakistan’s parliament, is facing mounting pressure from the opposition over his handling of the country’s corruption problems and economic woes.

However, the prime minister alleges that this political discontent is a result of interference from overseas.

On Saturday, the premier argued that the move to depose him was orchestrated by Washington in order to change Pakistan’s leadership.

“The move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States,” Khan told a gathering of foreign journalists, according to Reuters.

Washington disputes the charge.