Taliban bans cultivation of opium and other narcotics

'All Afghans are informed that from now on, cultivation of poppy has been strictly prohibited'

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Sunday announced a prohibition on the cultivation of narcotics - including the production of opium.

Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s supreme leader, declared a ban on poppy cultivation in an order read at a press conference held by the state’s interior ministry in Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul.

“As per the decree of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, all Afghans are informed that from now on, cultivation of poppy has been strictly prohibited across the country,” the order said.

“If anyone violates the decree, the crop will be destroyed immediately and the violator will be treated according to the Sharia law.”

Poppy cultivation is a lucrative business for farmers in Afghanistan - the country is the largest producer of opium worldwide, and the industry was once valued at an estimated $1.4 billion during its peak in 2017, according to the United Nations.

The Taliban previously banned the crop back in 2000 during its prior rule in an attempt to pursue official international recognition, but later mostly backpedaled on this position after facing pressure from the public.

Members of the Taliban informed Reuters that they expect strong resistance to the ban this time both among agricultural workers and within the Islamist faction itself.

As Afghanistan sinks deeper into an economic crisis, a number of farmers are turning to poppy cultivation as a way to earn more money and support their families.

“Other crops are just not profitable,” an unnamed farmer in Afghanistan’s Helmand province told Reuters.