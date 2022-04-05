Afghan evacuees mark first Ramadan since US resettlement

Ramadan reminds a number of refugees of their family back in Afghanistan

Far from Afghanistan, tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees are observing the holy month of Ramadan abroad after being resettled in the United States.

The holiday marks a time for reflection, prayer, and community - which, for a number of worshipers, also evokes memories of the family members left behind.

Wolayat Khan Samadzoi, an Afghan refugee who currently lives with his family in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is reminded of his relatives back in Afghanistan during the holy month.

“I pray for them, and they pray for me, they miss me,” Samadzoi said, according to the Associated Press.

Shirkhan Nejat, a 27-year-old Afghan evacuee who was resettled in Oklahoma City, said that thinking of his extended family members in Afghanistan during Ramadan brings “bad emotions,” though he expressed gratitude for his safety.

Others are also reminiscing on past Ramadan commemorations observed back in Afghanistan - like hearing the traditional call to prayer throughout the streets from mosque minarets.

Dawood Formuli, an ex-translator at the US embassy in Kabul who now lives in Texas, said that during Ramadan in Afghanistan “every day, it’s like Christmas,” the Associated Press reported.

This holiday season arrives as evacuees continue to face challenges in supporting their families following their US resettlement.

Afghan refugees are granted only a temporary immigration status within the US, and a number of arrivals are also employed in low-paying positions.