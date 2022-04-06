Iran to bury cleric stabbed to death by suspected jihadist

'The shrine is full of worshipers and pilgrims who attend religious ceremonies, especially during Ramadan'

Iran was to hold a memorial service Wednesday for a Shiite Muslim cleric stabbed to death a day earlier by a suspected Sunni extremist in the revered Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

President Ebrahim Raisi blamed the knife attack, which wounded two other clerics, on the influence of "takfiri" - a term used for Muslims who brand others as apostates, condemning them to death, and usually referring to Sunni extremists.

Raisi - who once chaired the charitable foundation that runs the gold-domed Imam Reza shrine - instructed Iran's intelligence ministry to probe the killing of Mohammad Aslani, who held the clerical rank of hojatoleslam.

The assailant struck on Iran's third day of the holy month of Ramadan as large crowds of worshipers gathered in the courtyard of the shrine of Imam Reza, one of the most revered figures in Shiite Islam.

Authorities arrested at least four suspected accomplices - without releasing their names and nationalities - after the attack in Mashhad, Iran's second largest city with more than three million people.

The head of media at the mausoleum, who gave his name as Mr. Rostamzadeh, told AFP that "after the knife attack, the assailant was arrested by security services and 15 minutes later everything was back to normal."

"People were absolutely not afraid - on the contrary, it aroused religious fervor," he said. "There was no closure or interruption."

"There are a lot of people, the shrine is full of worshipers and pilgrims who attend religious ceremonies, especially during Ramadan."