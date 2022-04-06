Iran nuclear chief: Tehran gave IAEA documents on outstanding issues

'We have handed over the documents on March 20 to the agency. They are reviewing those documents'

Iran handed over documents related to outstanding issues to the UN nuclear watchdog, Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday.

This comes amid Tehran's demands to close the agency's investigation into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites.

Last month, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed to a three-month plan, attempting to resolve a long-stalled issue over the particles.

Resolving the issue would remove an obstacle to the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

"We have handed over the documents on March 20 to the agency. They are reviewing those documents, and probably the agency's representatives will travel to Iran for further talks, and then the IAEA will present its conclusion," Eslami told a televised news conference, according to Reuters.

Rafael Grossi, the IAEA chief, said last month he aims to report his conclusion by the June 2022 (IAEA) Board of Governors' meeting, which begins on June 6.

The joint plan helps to secure the nuclear deal, which the United States left in 2018, reimposing sanctions on Iran.

Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on salvaging the 2015 deal have stalled. Both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.